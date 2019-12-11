Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Buries seventh goal

Chychrun scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Chychrun did it himself, collecting a loose puck and firing it past Cam Talbot for the Coyotes' first goal of the game late in the second period. The 16th overall pick from 2016 is up to seven goals, which matches his career high from 2016-17, and 12 points overall in 33 contests. He's added 78 shots on goal, 40 hits and 52 blocked shots this season as a capable all-around defenseman.