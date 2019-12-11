Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Buries seventh goal
Chychrun scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Chychrun did it himself, collecting a loose puck and firing it past Cam Talbot for the Coyotes' first goal of the game late in the second period. The 16th overall pick from 2016 is up to seven goals, which matches his career high from 2016-17, and 12 points overall in 33 contests. He's added 78 shots on goal, 40 hits and 52 blocked shots this season as a capable all-around defenseman.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.