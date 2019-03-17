Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Busy in OT loss
Chychrun picked up an assist and added three hits and six shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Chychrun has tallied a goal and four helpers in his last six games, as well as 10 hits in that span. It's unusual for the blueliner to have so many shots in the game, but he's up to a career-high 107 shots after Saturday. Chychrun also tied his career high in points at 20 with the helper, doing so in only 48 games, compared to the 68 contests it took in his rookie year of 2016-17.
