Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Collects pair of assists

Chychrun recorded two helpers in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Chychrun's first assist came on a Conor Garland power-play goal, and his second was on Phil Kessel's game-winning tally. The 21-year-old defenseman has been streaky at times, but he's up to 18 points, 92 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots and 28 PIM through 42 games this year.