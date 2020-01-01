Play

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Collects pair of assists

Chychrun recorded two helpers in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

Chychrun's first assist came on a Conor Garland power-play goal, and his second was on Phil Kessel's game-winning tally. The 21-year-old defenseman has been streaky at times, but he's up to 18 points, 92 shots on goal, 62 blocked shots and 28 PIM through 42 games this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories