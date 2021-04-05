Chychrun scored a hat trick on seven shots in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Chychrun supplied two equalizing tallies in regulation to offset the Ducks' offense. Clayton Keller missed a penalty shot in overtime, but just six seconds after play resumed, Chychrun completed his first career hat trick to win the game. The 23-year-old defenseman has been excellent in 2020-21 with 12 goals, 25 points, 104 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 41 hits in 38 contests. He's tied with the Oilers' Darnell Nurse for the goal-scoring lead among blueliners.