Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Considered day-to-day
Chychrun (lower body) is day-to-day moving forward and could return for Saturday's contest against the Stars, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Chychrun's injured reserve stint was able to be backdated into January, so he's eligible to return whenever healthy. While he won't play Thursday against Blue Jackets, the budding blueliner, who has collected 11 points through 32 games, will look to retake the ice after just four absences.
