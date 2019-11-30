Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Continues to perform
Chychrun found twine in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.
Staying healthy has been a problem for Chychrun over the years, but he's appeared in all 27 games this season. With six goals and four assists representing his point total in the early going, the Boca Raton, Florida native makes for a nice deep-league stash in fantasy games.
