Chychrun will continue to sit as a healthy scratch for trade-related reasons Wednesday versus Calgary, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

The Coyotes aren't going to risk Chychrun suffering an injury prior to the trade deadline, so at this point it's probably safe to assume he won't see game action until he's wearing a new team's sweater. In the highly unlikely event Arizona is unable to come to terms with another team on a trade for Chychrun, he should return to action following the March 3 deadline date.