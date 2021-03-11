Chychrun managed an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Chychrun set up Tyler Pitlick for the Coyotes' only goal of the game. In his last nine outings, Chychrun has amassed four goals and four helpers. The 22-year-old defenseman is on his way to a career year -- he's at 19 points, 64 shots on goal, 41 blocked shots, 33 hits and 20 PIM in 26 appearances. His career high in points is 26, set last year in 63 contests.