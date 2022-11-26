Chychrun contributed a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit.

Chychrun has a goal and three points in three contests in 2022-23. He didn't make his season debut until Monday because of a wrist injury. Now that he's back, he's serving as a cornerstone of the Coyotes' defense and is getting time on Arizona's top power-play unit. He had seven goals and 21 points in 47 contests last season, which was a bit of a disappointing scoring pace for him. He should do better this season as long as he stays healthy.