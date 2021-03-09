Chychrun scored a goal on three shots and provided four blocks in Monday's 3-2 win over Colorado.

Chychrun walked the line and flicked a long shot through traffic that beat Philip Grubauer, extending Arizona's lead to 2-0 late in the first period. It was Chychrun's second consecutive game with a goal and his 18th point on the year, already leaving him just eight shy of matching last year's career-best total. Chychrun has emerged as a viable fantasy option in 2020-21, thanks in part to a career-best shooting percentage (10.9).