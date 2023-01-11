Chychrun notched two assists, five shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Chychrun snapped a three-game skid with the secondary assists on both of the Coyotes' goals. The 24-year-old defenseman also briefly left the game after blocking a shot, but he was able to return and finished with 23:01 of ice time. He's up to 20 points, 76 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 35 hits and a plus-7 rating through 24 contests. Given his massive role and high level of offense, he's one of the few Coyotes who can be helpful in fantasy.