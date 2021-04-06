Chychrun recorded two power-play assists and four shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Chychrun had a hand in the second and third goals of Michael Bunting's hat trick in Monday's contest. The 23-year-old Chychrun had a hat trick in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Ducks, giving him five points in his last two games. The blueliner has 27 points, 108 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and 41 hits through 39 appearances.