Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Doesn't embark on road trip
Chychrun didn't travel with the Sharks for Saturday's game against the Sharks in San Jose due to a lower-body injury, Dave Vest of NHL.com reports.
The Coyotes have a three-game road trip on tap, but Saturday's in San Jose is the only one west of Phoenix. The Coyotes will certainly miss his 11 points -- three goals and eight assists -- over 32 games with a tough matchup ahead. However, there's no word on his status beyond Saturday's game.
