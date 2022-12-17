Chychrun notched two assists, six shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 5-4 win over the Islanders.

Chychrun saw a five-game point streak end in San Jose on Tuesday, but he made up for it Friday. The defenseman helped out on third-period tallies by Travis Boyd and Clayton Keller, the latter being the game-winning goal. Chychrun's offense has been on full display since he recovered from offseason wrist surgery -- he has three goals, eight assists, 47 shots on net, a plus-8 rating, 17 hits and 16 blocked shots in 12 appearances.