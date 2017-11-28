Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Embarking on conditioning stint
Chychrun (knee) was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on a conditioning assignment Tuesday.
Reports of Chychrun practicing with the team continue to surface, and a conditioning stint typically marks the end of the recovery process for a player trying to overcome a significant malady. It'll be worth checking your league's waiver wire to see if Arizona's 2016 first-round (16th overall) draft pick is available. The two-way rearguard was impressive on the way to seven goals, 13 assists, 109 hits and 99 blocked shots through 68 games as a rookie in 2016-17.
