Chychrun registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

Chychrun helped out on a Conor Garland goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Chychrun had two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak to close the season. He finished a breakout campaign with 18 goals, 41 points, 176 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 59 hits and 42 PIM in 56 contests.