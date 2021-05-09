Chychrun registered an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.
Chychrun helped out on a Conor Garland goal in the third period. The 23-year-old Chychrun had two goals and three assists during a five-game point streak to close the season. He finished a breakout campaign with 18 goals, 41 points, 176 shots on net, 89 blocked shots, 59 hits and 42 PIM in 56 contests.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Achieves 40-point mark•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Buries another PPG•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Strikes for power-play tally•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Plucks apple Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Three-point effort Monday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Leads all defenseman in goals•