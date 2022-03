Chychrun (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Bruins.

Chychrun took a knock on his first shift of the game, but it was a second-period hit from Derek Forbort that knocked him from the game. The 23-year-old Chychrun has picked up 10 points in his last seven outings, and he's been the subject of trade rumors around the league, so this could potentially be a big absence if he misses more time. The Coyotes' next game is Monday versus the Senators.