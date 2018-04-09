Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Expected back for training camp

Chychrun will undergo surgery to repair a knee injury, but is expected to be healthy for next season's training camp, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The second-year blueliner also missed significant time at the beginning of 2017-18 with a knee injury, though this current problem is unrelated. While Chychrun's production on a per-game basis remained about the same when comparing this season to last, he became a positive plus-minus player and received additional responsibility from head coach Rick Tocchet. After averaging 16:40 and 0:31 of time on ice for the game and power play, respectively, during the last campaign, those figures jumped to 20:15 and 2:02 in his sophomore season. At just 20 years of age, Chychrun has the potential to become an upper-tier defenseman in the NHL.