Chychrun logged an assist, four shots on goal, two hits and two PIM in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flyers.

He saved it for late, but his assist on Clayton Keller's overtime tally extended Chychrun's point streak to five games. In that span, the 24-year-old blueliner has two goals and four assists. He's up to three tallies, six helpers, 39 shots, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating in 10 contests this season. He figures to continue on the Coyotes' top pairing until the team fulfills his trade request.