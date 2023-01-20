Chychrun picked up four shots and three blocked shots in the Coyotes' 4-0 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

Chychrun posted a minus-1 rating in 25:01 of ice time along with four shots and three blocked shots. This game snapped a three-game point streak for Chychrun and was only his second pointless game in his last six games. Chychrun has been excellent to start the 2022-23 campaign with five goals and 23 points in 29 games.