Chychrun (wrist) is "a few weeks away" from returning, Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny told Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

Chychrun met the specialist who did his offseason wrist surgery Friday. Part of the problem is that he's experiencing pain when he does battle drills. He dealt with injuries last season as well, but he excelled in 2020-21 with 18 goals and 41 points in 56 contests.