Chychrun posted two assists, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.

Both of Chychrun's assists came on power-play goals -- he helped out on Christian Dvorak's tally in the second period and Clayton Keller's equalizer in the final second of regulation. Through 12 games this season, Chychrun has provided strong value across categories. The 22-year-old rearguard is up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 10 PIM, 18 blocked shots and 16 hits. He's seeing usage on the top pairing and first power-play unit, which gives Chychrun plenty of opportunity to contribute on the scoresheet.