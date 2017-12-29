Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Fires seven shots Thursday
Chychrun dished out an assist while finishing with team-highs in ice time (25:05) and shots (seven) during Thursday's 7-4 loss to Toronto.
Chychrun played a fantastic game, but few of his teammates can say the same. The 19-year-old Boca Raton native is quietly turning into an offensive force from the blue line, as he now has three helpers in his past four games to go with 12 shots on goal over that stretch. Watching him develop can serve as a silver lining for Arizona fans in what has been yet another disastrous campaign for the team.
