Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call against Vancouver
Chychrun (hip) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash with the Canucks, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Coach Rick Tocchet told reporters that Chychrun had a "good" practice Wednesday, so the 21-year-old blueliner is likely closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's contest. Nonetheless, his status against Vancouver may not be confirmed until Arizona takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy owners should plan accordingly.
