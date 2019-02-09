Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call for Saturday
Chychrun (lower body) will be a game-time decision Saturday afternoon for a game against the Stars, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.
This news was relayed from Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet. Chychrun certainly has the offensive skills necessary to make a big splash in fantasy pools, but he just can't seem to shake off the injury bug. Once the 20-year-old blueliner gets lifted from injured reserve, that will be the clear sign that he's ready to return.
