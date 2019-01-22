Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call

Chychrun (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's game against Ottawa, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Chychrun was held out of practice Monday due to "maintenance" and looks to be close to a return to the ice. There is nothing to suggest that the 20-year-old's role will change if he's able to suit up Tuesday. If he's not able to play, however, Kevin Connauton could receive more ice time than usual.