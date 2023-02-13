Chychrun (not injury related) will be a game-time decision Monday against Nashville, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Chychrun did not take part in Monday's morning skate. He was a healthy scratch Saturday against St. Louis for trade-related reasons. It wouldn't be a surprise if he ended up sitting again Monday. Chychrun has amassed 28 points, 114 shots on goal, 56 blocks and 43 hits in 36 games this season.
