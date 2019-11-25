Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Garners assist

Chychrun picked up an assist and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Chychrun had the secondary helper on Vinnie Hinostroza's second-period goal. The defenseman is up to nine points, 54 shots on goal, 39 blocked shots and 28 hits in 25 games this season. He doesn't excel at any one thing, but the 21-year-old's production across categories is worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.