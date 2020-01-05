Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Garners helper
Chychrun posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.
Chychrun continued an excellent stretch in which he's had three goals and three helpers in his last eight games. The 21-year-old now has 19 points, 67 blocked shots and 95 shots on goal in 44 games. He's been bolstered by a lofty shooting percentage of 10.5 percent -- his career mark is 6.5 percent, so expect Chychrun to slow down in the near future.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.