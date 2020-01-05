Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Garners helper

Chychrun posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

Chychrun continued an excellent stretch in which he's had three goals and three helpers in his last eight games. The 21-year-old now has 19 points, 67 blocked shots and 95 shots on goal in 44 games. He's been bolstered by a lofty shooting percentage of 10.5 percent -- his career mark is 6.5 percent, so expect Chychrun to slow down in the near future.