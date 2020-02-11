Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Goals in back-to-back games
Chychrun scored the game-winning goal in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Monday.
With the Coyotes on a power play, Chychrun scored at 19:00 of the third period to give the visitors a 3-2 lead and the win, ultimately. The defenseman has goals in consecutive games, an accomplishment considering Chychrun had gone 17 games without scoring prior to this mini binge he's on at the moment.
