Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Grabs two assists
Chychrun registered two assists in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Chychrun started the 2019-20 campaign on a five-game pointless streak, but appears to have rediscovered his scoring touch with four points in his last four tilts. The blueliner figures to continue to log big minutes at both even strength and the power play, which should make him a solid top-end fantasy option throughout the year.
