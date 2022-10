Chychrun is still week-to-week after a setback in his recovery, Jenna Ortiz of The Arizona Republic reports.

Chychrun has yet to play this season as he is still recovering from offseason wrist surgery. He played only 47 games last season, scoring seven times and adding 14 assists. He had a breakout campaign in 2020-21 when he led all NHL defensemen with 18 goals.