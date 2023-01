Chychrun notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Chychrun has picked up four assists and a plus-2 rating over his last four games. He had the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's tally in the second period Sunday. Chychrun continues to deliver high-end offense from the blue line -- he's up to five goals, 17 helpers, 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 27 appearances.