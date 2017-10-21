Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hits ice from first time since knee surgery
Chychrun skated Saturday morning for the first time since undergoing knee surgery Aug. 4, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.
The young blue liner showed tremendous promise during his rookie campaign last season, and he's already ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury. Chychrun's return timeline is still unknown, so he's off the fantasy grid for the time being. However, gamers can expect further updates over the coming weeks as he continues to progress toward game action.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Recovery ahead of schedule•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Appears on IR•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't begin skating for several more weeks•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: May not be lost for entire season•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Undergoes knee surgery•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...