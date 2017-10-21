Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hits ice from first time since knee surgery

Chychrun skated Saturday morning for the first time since undergoing knee surgery Aug. 4, Craig Morgan of NHL.com reports.

The young blue liner showed tremendous promise during his rookie campaign last season, and he's already ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury. Chychrun's return timeline is still unknown, so he's off the fantasy grid for the time being. However, gamers can expect further updates over the coming weeks as he continues to progress toward game action.