Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hitting ice soon
Chychrun (knee) is expected to get back on the ice soon according to GM John Chayka, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.
Chychrun had knee surgery to fix an unknown issue about 12 weeks ago, but has been progressing nicely. At this rate, it looks like he will be ready for the start of training camp. The 20-year-old is coming off a disappointing sophomore season wherein he was held to a mere four goals and 10 assists in 50 games. That being said, his minutes, and power-play minutes, went up considerably, and he could be in line for an even bigger role this year. Maybe the numbers will follow, as he is still very much a young player with untapped potential.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Expected back for training camp•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't return this season•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Bulges twine against Wild•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slated to return Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Not playing Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...