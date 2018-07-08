Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Hitting ice soon

Chychrun (knee) is expected to get back on the ice soon according to GM John Chayka, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports.

Chychrun had knee surgery to fix an unknown issue about 12 weeks ago, but has been progressing nicely. At this rate, it looks like he will be ready for the start of training camp. The 20-year-old is coming off a disappointing sophomore season wherein he was held to a mere four goals and 10 assists in 50 games. That being said, his minutes, and power-play minutes, went up considerably, and he could be in line for an even bigger role this year. Maybe the numbers will follow, as he is still very much a young player with untapped potential.