Chychrun (undisclosed) was injured in the third period of Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Chychrun left midway through the third period and did not return. The severity of his injury is unknown, but head coach Rick Tocchet will likely provide an update prior to Saturday's rematch with the Sharks. Losing Chychrun for any amount of time would be a blow to the Coyotes -- the blueliner has 22 points, 59 blocked shots and 89 shots on net through 34 contests in a top-pairing role.