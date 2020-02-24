Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Injury considered week-to-week

Chychrun (hip) is dealing with a week-to-week injury, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Chychrun has already missed two games and his week-to-week designation will likely keep him out for at least a few more. The 21-year-old blueliner is in the middle of a career season with 12 goals and 26 points in 63 games. Aaron Ness should continue filling in during his absence.