Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Joins road trip
Chychrun (hip) joined the team in Winnipeg on Sunday ahead of Monday's game.
Chychrun was originally not expected to join the team on its three-game road trip, but as evidenced by this news, the youngster seems ahead of schedule. The 21-year-old could certainly enter the lineup Monday, however, there's no guarantees he'll do so. Chychrun has racked up 26 points in 63 appearances, and he'll likely knock Jason Demers or Ilya Lyubushkin out of the lineup once he returns.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Won't travel with team•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Injury considered week-to-week•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Will miss multiple games•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Game-time call•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Manages pair of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.