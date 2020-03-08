Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Joins road trip

Chychrun (hip) joined the team in Winnipeg on Sunday ahead of Monday's game.

Chychrun was originally not expected to join the team on its three-game road trip, but as evidenced by this news, the youngster seems ahead of schedule. The 21-year-old could certainly enter the lineup Monday, however, there's no guarantees he'll do so. Chychrun has racked up 26 points in 63 appearances, and he'll likely knock Jason Demers or Ilya Lyubushkin out of the lineup once he returns.