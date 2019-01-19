Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Knee tendinitis lingers

Chychrun acknowledges that he'll have to play through tendinitis in his surgically repaired right knee for the remained of the season, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Chychrun went under the knife in the offseason to repair his ACL. He returned to action Nov. 13 and has played in 29 games since then, but the defenseman still experiences pain that doctors describe as normal. "My knee can get a little sore still sometimes, which can be a little frustrating," he said. "Last year, I didn't really have that because last year was just a repair (left meniscus). This one they had to take another part of my body and make that into a new ACL. Taking that piece of patellar tendon, it can get really sore." Chychrun has three goals and seven assists working against a minus-12 rating this season. He's a steady contributor, and there's plenty of offense for him to tap into once he feels more comfortable with the knee.