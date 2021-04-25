Chychrun scored a power-play goal on five shots, blocked four shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Chychrun deposited his 14th goal of the season at 4:19 of the third period. The 23-year-old leads all NHL defensemen in tallies. He's enjoyed a breakout year with 33 points, 137 shots on net and 11 power-play points through 48 contests. Chychrun has also helped in the physical categories with 79 blocks, 53 hits and 36 PIM.