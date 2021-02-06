Chychrun scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.

The power-play tally was scored into an empty net, as the blueliner bookended the scoring on the afternoon. Chychrun had been in a dry spell with only one helper over his prior six games, but Saturday's performance has him back on track, and on the season he has a productive three goals and eight points through 11 contests.