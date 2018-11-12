Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Likely to return Tuesday
Chychrun (knee) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Red Wings, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Chychrun has had to wait a while to get back to action, as he's been out seven months after tearing his ACL. When the Coyotes drafted him 16th overall in 2016, there was hope that the defenseman would become a key piece in the rebuild. The 20-year-old hasn't quite done that yet, but the first step on that plan is to get him back on the ice.
