Chychrun notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Chychrun set up Clayton Keller's tally just 1:28 into the game. The helper was Chychrun's third point in two games since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old defenseman has the spotlight all to himself on the Coyotes' blue line with Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) out, and Chychrun is making the most of it. He has seven goals, 21 helpers, 114 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances.