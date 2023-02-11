Chychrun notched an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
Chychrun set up Clayton Keller's tally just 1:28 into the game. The helper was Chychrun's third point in two games since the All-Star break. The 24-year-old defenseman has the spotlight all to himself on the Coyotes' blue line with Shayne Gostisbehere (upper body) out, and Chychrun is making the most of it. He has seven goals, 21 helpers, 114 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 43 hits and a plus-8 rating through 36 appearances.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Scores twice in win•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Reaches 20-assist mark•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Nabs helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Fails to extend point streak•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Slides another assist•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Helpers in back-to-back games•