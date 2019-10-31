Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Lone goal in loss

Chychrun scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Canadiens.

It took until the third period, but Chychrun ended Carey Price's shutout bid with the goal. The defenseman has two goals and five points in 12 games, adding 16 blocked shots and 25 shots on goal as well. The first-round pick from 2016 might take a step forward this season if he can stay healthy, which could put him on the fantasy radar.