Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Maintenance day Monday
Chychrun (undisclosed) did not practice Monday due to "maintenance," Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
The Coyotes' defenseman, according to head coach Rick Tocchet, was "a little sore," which prompted the team to hold him out of Monday's session. Coach Tocchet was later quoted as saying Chychrun has a "good chance" to play Tuesday in Ottawa.
More News
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Knee tendinitis lingers•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Opens scoring for 'Yotes•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Records first point of season•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Back in action•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Status will go down to wire•
-
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...