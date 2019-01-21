Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Maintenance day Monday

Chychrun (undisclosed) did not practice Monday due to "maintenance," Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

The Coyotes' defenseman, according to head coach Rick Tocchet, was "a little sore," which prompted the team to hold him out of Monday's session. Coach Tocchet was later quoted as saying Chychrun has a "good chance" to play Tuesday in Ottawa.

