Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Makes productive return

Chychrun scored a goal and finished with a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.

Sunday also marked Chychrun's first game of the campaign after spending an extended period on injured reserve with a knee injury. Chychrun's goal certainly bodes well for his season moving forward, but the fact that the Florida native played 22:40 -- the second-most ice time he's ever received -- seems to indicate that he'll be shouldering significantly more responsibility in 2017-18.