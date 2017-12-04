Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Makes productive return
Chychrun scored a goal and finished with a plus-1 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.
Sunday also marked Chychrun's first game of the campaign after spending an extended period on injured reserve with a knee injury. Chychrun's goal certainly bodes well for his season moving forward, but the fact that the Florida native played 22:40 -- the second-most ice time he's ever received -- seems to indicate that he'll be shouldering significantly more responsibility in 2017-18.
