Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Making debut Sunday

Chychrun will play in Sunday's game against Vegas.

Chychrun has fully recovered from his offseason knee surgery and after completing a conditioning assignment with AHL Tuscon, head coach Rich Tocchet has cleared him to participate in his first game of 2017-18. The 19-year-old is one of the top defensive prospects in the NHL and plays with excellent poise and composure, but it might take a couple games before he receives his usual workload and a power-play role.