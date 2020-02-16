Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Manages pair of assists

Chychrun racked up two assists -- one on the power play -- and four hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Chychrun saw his five-game point streak end Thursday in Ottawa, but he made up for lost time with the pair of helpers Saturday. The 21-year-old defenseman's career year has now netted him 26 points, 140 shots on net, 95 blocked shots, 73 hits and a plus-2 rating through 61 contests.