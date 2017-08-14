Play

Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: May not be lost for entire season

Chychrun (knee) likely will return at some point in the 2017-18 season, according to Coyotes head coach Rick Tocchet.

The 'Yotes don't have an exact timetable for the highly touted defenseman's return, and a previous report indicated that they won't have another update on his condition until training camp begins Sep. 14. However, the good news is that his surgery was deemed successful and Tocchet sounds rather optimistic about Chychrun's eventual prognosis. "He's just a beast," he said. "If this happened to somebody else, you might have a guy who's out for the year. I don't know the timeframe (for his recovery), but it's not for the year. It's something that he's going to bounce back (from). He's an animal. It's almost like we've got to crank this kid down a little bit."

