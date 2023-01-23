Chychrun posted an assist, three blocked shots, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Chychrun helped out on the first of Clayton Keller's three goals in the contest. The 24-year-old Chychrun, as well as all of his teammates, had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games. He's still managed six helpers over his last eight contests, and he's at 24 points, 96 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 42 hits and a plus-5 rating through 31 appearances this season.